Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi plays down Barcelona links

Martin Zubimendi has been mentioned by reports as a potential target for Barcelona in case they need to replace Sergio Busquets at the end of the season.

Busquets is set to run out of contract at that point, but the 34-year-old hasn’t yet ruled out staying put beyond next summer. But in case he does leave, Barcelona are believed to be considering options which include Zubimendi, as well as Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers, and giving Nico Gozalez a chance, the latter being currently on loan at Valencia.

But as for Zubimendi, he spoke to Spanish outlet Carussel Deportivo on the subject.

“There’s a very good feeling between me and Real Sociedad,” the 23-year-old said. “My contract extension is matter of time.”

“[Barcelona boss] Xavi wants me? I don’t even think about it now, I’m focused on Real Sociedad.”