Alvaro Morata to stay at Juventus

Alvaro Morata has decided to stay at Juventus for the rest of the season, rejecting the opportunities presented by the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, according to multiple sources.

Juventus allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United last summer, and they’ve just signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina to bolster their striker section. Morata was of strong interest to Barcelona, and reports coming from Spain suggested he was keen on moving to the Camp Nou.

However, it now seems the former Chelsea, Real and Atletico Madrid player wants to stay put, believing there is still a role for him to play at the Allianz Stadium despite the arrival of Vlahovic.